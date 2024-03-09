Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 26,077 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 4,421,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

