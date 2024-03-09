Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,768 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.11. 1,904,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

