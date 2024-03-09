Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 22,189 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.