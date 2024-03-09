Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.