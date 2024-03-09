Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,164.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.