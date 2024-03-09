Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.11. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.