Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.50. The stock had a trading volume of 279,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,408. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

