Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,079.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,764.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,641.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

