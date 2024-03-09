Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 2,851,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,880. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

