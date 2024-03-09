Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,436 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Sempra worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

