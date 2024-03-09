Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 816,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

