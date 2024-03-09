Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

