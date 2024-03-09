Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.73. 4,707,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

