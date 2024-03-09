Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MongoDB Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.