Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 146.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 68.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.