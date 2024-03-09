Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,059 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in UDR by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.10. 2,665,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,083. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

