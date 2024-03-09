Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 28,676 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

REG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

