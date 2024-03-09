Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,223 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $80.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

