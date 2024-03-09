ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.55. 91,251,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 130,055,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
