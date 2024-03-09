Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) PT Lowered to $20.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of PRME opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,097 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 415,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

