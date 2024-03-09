PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

