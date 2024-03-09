PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

