Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.16

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.16 and last traded at C$40.10, with a volume of 616040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.04. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

