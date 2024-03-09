Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $156.26 and last traded at $156.39. 120,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 287,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,627 shares of company stock worth $6,560,508. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Powell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,851,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

