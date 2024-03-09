Polymesh One Day Volume Hits $119.58 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $145.44 million and approximately $119.58 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,031,823,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,031,823,490.989615 with 825,444,057.83153 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.24471502 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $75,036,979.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.