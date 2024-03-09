PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

PLDT has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. PLDT has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PLDT by 9.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHI

About PLDT

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.