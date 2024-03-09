PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
PLDT has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
PLDT Price Performance
Shares of PHI stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. PLDT has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
