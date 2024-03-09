PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $13.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AGS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

