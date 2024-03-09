Piper Sandler Increases Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.64.

RSKD opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

