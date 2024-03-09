Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD opened at $243.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

