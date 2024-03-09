Pi Financial Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.98.
View Our Latest Analysis on Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.