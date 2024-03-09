Pi Financial Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.98.

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

