Philip Blake Hodge Purchases 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 8,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

PNE opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

