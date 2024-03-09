Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Major Shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc Acquires 60,431,039 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at 1.19 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

