Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.90

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 3,956 ($50.21), with a volume of 154798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,956 ($50.21).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a current ratio of 65.82 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,755.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,319.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is presently 367.13%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

