Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Up 7.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 2,237,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,006,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Specifically, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

