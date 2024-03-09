Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) EVP John Charles Bell Sells 500,000 Shares

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $7,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,752.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

