Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 678,001 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678,001 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 426,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 366,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 126,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

