Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 40,182 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,182 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.5 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.