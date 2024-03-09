Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,423 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

