Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $160.53.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

