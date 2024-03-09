Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.