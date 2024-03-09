Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 112,880.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

