Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of IonQ worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IONQ opened at $10.81 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.