Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 654.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.