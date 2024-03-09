Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1,249.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 75,584 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

LPG opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

