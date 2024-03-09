Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vivid Seats worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451 in the last three months. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

