Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 139,160 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $572,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

