Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 262,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

