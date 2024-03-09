Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $51.16 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

