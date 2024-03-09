Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,914,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,485,308. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

