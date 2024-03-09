Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Sells 90,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.