Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Sells 90,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
